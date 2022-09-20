Relx (LON:REL) PT Set at GBX 2,785 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 2,785 ($33.65) price objective on Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) target price on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,825 ($34.13) target price on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on Relx in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price target on Relx in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($26.95) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,541.88 ($30.71).

Relx Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,232 ($26.97) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,335.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,301.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.84 billion and a PE ratio of 2,755.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89).

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

