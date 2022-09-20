Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.9% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.33.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,740 shares of company stock worth $35,478,694. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $715.34 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $754.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $619.79 and its 200-day moving average is $640.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.16 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

