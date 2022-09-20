Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 58.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.91.

Regency Centers Stock Down 3.4 %

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.87. 20,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.34%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.