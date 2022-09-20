Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-$10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of RRX traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,972. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.86 and a 200 day moving average of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.40.

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

