ReddCoin (RDD) Market Capitalization Tops $10.92 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $10.92 million and approximately $27,990.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001506 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000985 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

