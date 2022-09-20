Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 749 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 416.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,087 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.47. The stock had a trading volume of 65,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.47. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.