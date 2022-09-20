Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.80. 2,040,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,582,136. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

