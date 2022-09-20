Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,595 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,595 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Renasant worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 154.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,972 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Renasant by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,766,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,024,000 after buying an additional 377,642 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Price Performance

NASDAQ:RNST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.30. 339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,452. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renasant to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

About Renasant

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More

