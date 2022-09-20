Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $930,000. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $472,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VTV stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.52. 23,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,117. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.86.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

