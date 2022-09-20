Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,507 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 425,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,695,917 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,954,000 after buying an additional 1,011,892 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 223,628 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 86,747 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 402,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

CSCO stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 181,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,791,852. The stock has a market cap of $174.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

