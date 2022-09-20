Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LMT traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $418.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

