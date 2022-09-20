Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,922,000 after acquiring an additional 149,655 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,879,000 after acquiring an additional 570,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,119,000 after acquiring an additional 429,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $84.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

