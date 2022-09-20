RDA Financial Network Sells 484 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, reaching $302.17. 56,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,008. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.18.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

