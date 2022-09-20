RDA Financial Network Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Advisors LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $361,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 347,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,543,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.60. 70,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,410. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.23.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.