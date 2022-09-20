RDA Financial Network Has $889,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RDA Financial Network decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 61,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 58,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLD traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.11. 431,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,752. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $154.34 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.64.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

