RDA Financial Network Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,942,000 after buying an additional 79,128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 445.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HDV traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.13. 62,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,934. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average of $104.17.

