RDA Financial Network Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens lowered their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.03. The stock had a trading volume of 131,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,551. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

