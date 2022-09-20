RDA Financial Network Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

RDA Financial Network lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.9% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.88. The stock had a trading volume of 91,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,912. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

