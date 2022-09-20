RDA Financial Network Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITB traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,518 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

