Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.89

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.89 and last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 2373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

Rayonier Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,773,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,211,000 after buying an additional 302,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,920,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,869,000 after buying an additional 728,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89,742 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Rayonier by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,189,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,515,000 after purchasing an additional 557,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,622,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,570,000 after buying an additional 93,972 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

