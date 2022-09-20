Raymond James Trims BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Target Price to C$5.00

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ERE.UN. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.35 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.95 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.02.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

TSE ERE.UN traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 116,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$286.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$3.17 and a twelve month high of C$5.06.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.