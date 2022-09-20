Rajiv Ramaswami Sells 65,376 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rajiv Ramaswami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $73,100.00.

Nutanix Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NTNX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,631,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,844. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nutanix by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Nutanix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nutanix to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

