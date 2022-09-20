Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $123.14

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $123.14 and last traded at $123.14, with a volume of 1965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.59.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,572,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,610,000 after purchasing an additional 124,942 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

