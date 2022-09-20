Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Up 10.4% in August

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 837,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.7 %

DGX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.59. 863,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,283. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $123.32 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

