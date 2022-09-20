QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $344,328.81 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 30,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $344,328.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,474.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QuantumScape Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. 5,095,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,372,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 6.57.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). QuantumScape’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

