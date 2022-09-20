Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 67,820 shares.The stock last traded at $9.58 and had previously closed at $9.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Pzena Investment Management Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Pzena Investment Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 188,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 60,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 794,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 308,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 92,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.