Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN) Shares Up 0.6%

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (CVE:RUF.UN – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.83 and last traded at C$8.73. 36,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 81,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.73.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Company Profile
Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.
