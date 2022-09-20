PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

PulteGroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. PulteGroup has a payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $10.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service increased its position in PulteGroup by 14.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 151,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 24.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 46.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

