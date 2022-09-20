Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
Provident Financial Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of PROV stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.52. Provident Financial has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $17.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
