Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Provident Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PROV stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.52. Provident Financial has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $17.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Provident Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. M3F Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

