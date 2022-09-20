ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Up 2.6%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.49 and last traded at $47.49. 122,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,245,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

