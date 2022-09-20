Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 3.0 %
IPDN stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 18.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.
About Professional Diversity Network
Featured Stories
