Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 3.0 %

IPDN stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 18.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

