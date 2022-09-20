Professional Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 2.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $7.75 on Tuesday, hitting $336.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.48. The company has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

