Professional Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,675 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $17,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance
SWK traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $83.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,905. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average of $116.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $199.20.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.
Stanley Black & Decker Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
