Professional Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,675 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $17,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

SWK traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $83.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,905. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average of $116.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.