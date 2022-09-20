Professional Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 3.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.