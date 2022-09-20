Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,557.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,225,000 after purchasing an additional 57,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.84. 13,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.38.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.82.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

