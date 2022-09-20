Primecoin Market Cap Tops $1.63 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $829.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,135,566 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

