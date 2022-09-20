PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $60.67

Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.67 and last traded at $60.74, with a volume of 261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

PriceSmart Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $483,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,313,755 shares in the company, valued at $235,475,430.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $724,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 646,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,792,170.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $483,208.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,313,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,475,430.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,519 shares of company stock worth $4,520,187. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 421.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 463.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in PriceSmart by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Further Reading

