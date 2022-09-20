Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 33,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,676.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DTIL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. 39,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,920. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 247.31% and a negative return on equity of 100.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

