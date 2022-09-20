Powerledger (POWR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.71 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Powerledger has a market cap of $95.05 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Powerledger has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010524 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

Powerledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Powerledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn “

