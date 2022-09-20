PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.60.

PCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of PCH stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.53. 6,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,398. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.78. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,827,000 after buying an additional 319,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,606,000 after buying an additional 31,024 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,433,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,353,000 after buying an additional 99,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,860,000 after buying an additional 27,369 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.