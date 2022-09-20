Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Pool makes up approximately 2.6% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Pool were worth $17,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,829,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,296,000 after purchasing an additional 158,573 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,391,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.

Insider Activity at Pool

Pool Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $7.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $331.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,260. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.87. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $322.88 and a 52-week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.