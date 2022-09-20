PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Down to $12.53

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $12.19. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 797 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PMVP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.
