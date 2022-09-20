PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Down to $12.53

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $12.19. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 797 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PMVP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,872,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,618,000 after acquiring an additional 891,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

