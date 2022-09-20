Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PLBC opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $41.30.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Plumas Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $234,724.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 218,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $533,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares during the period. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.