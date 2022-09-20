PirateCash Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $587.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $195,326.43 and approximately $587.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00283672 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00110015 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00072405 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000507 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network.PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.