Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $166,989.37 and approximately $3,384.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,979.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00024699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00153198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00271099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00740793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.98 or 0.00590002 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency which will work as part of a secured communications platform. With seamless payments and fully verified participants, all data and transactions will be kept secure between trusted parties.Pigeon Communicator will secure messaging using private key encryption on user's device. Data will be stored privately and anonymously on distributed datanodes around the world until autodestructed.Messages stored on PGN Datanodes will be autodestructed after a set period of time: ASAP, after a day, week, month, year. Even if someone else comes into possession of the user's private key, there is no possible way to restore once deleted messages.(PGN) is run by miners who validate transactions on blockchain, secure the network and mint new coins. 95% of block reward goes to miners, 5% to PGN dev fund.Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm, a message carrier and native token of Pigeon Communicator. Pigeoncoin is blockchain based, decentralized, permissionless and trustless PoW coin with halvenings and max cap of 21B PGN. Pigeoncoins can be mined using GPU or bought at several cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

