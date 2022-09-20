Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.53 million.

Photronics Stock Performance

PLAB remained flat at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,903. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $948.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.11. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Photronics by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 137,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after acquiring an additional 122,925 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,471,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

