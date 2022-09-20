Phala Network (PHA) Price Hits $0.0947 on Top Exchanges

Phala Network (PHA) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Phala Network has a total market cap of $38.77 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phala Network has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0947 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00119257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00860075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network’s launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,250,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phala Network is phala.network.

Phala Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data.”

