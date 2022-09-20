Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$76,441.96 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 6,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.04, for a total transaction of C$76,441.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,248 shares in the company, valued at C$3,566,825.92.

PEY traded up C$0.57 on Monday, reaching C$12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,810. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEY. CIBC reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.71.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

