Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stake Lowered by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk makes up 3.5% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk worth $24,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 28.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 283,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 63,301 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 40.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLK traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.59. 1,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,052. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

