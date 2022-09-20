Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.72

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.72 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 10151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEGA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie cut shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Pegasystems Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $52,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,000. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Pegasystems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Pegasystems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

